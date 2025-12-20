DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / State's first Aadhaar Seva Kendra inaugurated at Kasumpti, to be open seven days a week

State’s first Aadhaar Seva Kendra inaugurated at Kasumpti, to be open seven days a week

Will be a ‘one-stop destination’ for all Aadhaar-related services, two more to be established in Mandi and Kangra

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh inaugurates an Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Kasumpti.
Anirudh Singh, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, inaugurated the state’s first Aadhaar Seva Kendra at the SDA Complex at Kasumpti in Shimla today. He said that on the lines of the Passport Seva Kendra, all Aadhaar-related facilities would be available in this centre. “Three Aadhaar Seva Kendras will be opened in the state. The other two kendras will be established in Mandi and Kangra,” he added.

The minister said that earlier people had to go to Chandigarh for Aadhaar-related services but now all these services would be available under one roof in this kendra.

Anirudh said, “This kendra will be a ‘one-stop destination’ for all Aadhaar-related needs. It has a wheelchair and special facilities to assist senior citizens and specially-abled people. It will remain open seven days a week, including at weekends, from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm and will remain closed only on public holidays. “The residents of Shimla and surrounding areas can book an appointment online to experience hassle-free, queue-free service,” he added.

Jagdish Kumar, Director, UIDAI Regional Office, Chandigarh, said that the initiative was in line with the UIDAI’s core objective of providing reliable, inclusive and resident-centric Aadhaar services.

