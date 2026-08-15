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Home / Himachal Pradesh / State’s first science college, AIIMS-level Ayurvedic institute to be set up in Hamirpur: CM

State’s first science college, AIIMS-level Ayurvedic institute to be set up in Hamirpur: CM

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu at the annual function of Netaji Subhash Chander Bose Government PG Degree College, Hamirpur.
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The first science college of the state will be set up in Hamirpur at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while speaking at the annual function of Netaji Subhash Chander Bose Government Postgraduate Degree College in the district on Friday. He added that 80 kanals had been identified for the college and Rs 20 crore had been released for the project. He also announced that an Allied and Healthcare College and an AIIMS-level Ayurvedic institute would be established on 74 acres. The Chief Minister said that to ensure qualitative improvement in the education and health sectors were the priorities of the state government. He added that diagnostic facilities were being strengthened in health institutions so that diseases could be detected at an early stage. Robotic surgery had been introduced in the state that costs Rs 30,000 to patients and the state government was providing a subsidy of Rs 90,000. Besides, 3-Tesla MRI machines were being installed in medical colleges to facilitate more accurate diagnosis of diseases, he asserted.

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He said that Kangra had been accorded the status of the ‘Tourism Capital of the State’ while Hamirpur would emerge as the ‘Education Capital’ of Himachal Pradesh. He added that students from the district had brought laurels in the country.

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Sukhu said that the government had started 156 CBSE schools to provide quality education near villages and 24,000 students had enrolled in these institutions so far. He added that Rs 80 crore had been released for the smooth functioning and infrastructure development in these schools. New courses had been introduced and more than 1,000 youths had been provided jobs on compassionate grounds in the state, he claimed.

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He said that the government was poised to provide employment to the youth, with recruitment examinations being conducted through the Rajaya Chayan Aayog and the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Sukhu added that the government had rejected the earlier agreement on the 422 MW Kishau multipurpose project and with the new agreement, Himachal would receive around Rs 600 crore in annual revenue on investment.

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Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to the Chief Minister, said that a new initiative to establish CBSE schools in the state had been launched due to Sukhu’s efforts. He added that robotic surgery had also been introduced in Himachal Pradesh and historic work had been done in the education and health sectors. He condemned the alleged lathi-charge on the protesting youths in New Delhi and said that the Congress would always stand with students.

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