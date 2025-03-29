States welcome to take up hydel power projects in HP: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said Himachal Pradesh would welcome state governments from all over the country to take up hydel power generation rather than partner with the central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), who have not given the state its due.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for execution of two hydel projects with the Telangana government, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh’s interest had not been protected in the agreement signed for the setting up of the Luhri, Sunni and Dhaula Sidh hydro projects.

The MoU between Telangana and Himachal Pradesh was signed for executing the 400 MW Selli and 140 MW Miyar hydel projects. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was present.

“We have decided to take back these projects from the central PSUs as Himachal Pradesh is not getting its due,” said Sukhu.

He said the state government has taken a policy decision to seek enhanced free power at the rate of 12, 18, and 30 per cent and return of the hydel project after 40 years.

“We decided that we will not give any project to any agency for perpetuity,” Sukhu added.

He lamented that PSUs like the National Hydro Power Corporation, National Thermal Power Corporation, and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd had grown tremendously through hydel power generation, but Himachal Pradesh had not got its legitimate due.

“SJVNL has grown to be a Rs 67,000 crore company while the budget of the Himachal Government is a mere Rs 58,000 crore, with a Rs 6,000 crore gap,” he said.

The CM said Himachal Pradesh will advertise maximum projects and make changes in the policy if needed to make the state self-reliant.

“If any state government is willing to take up projects in Himachal Pradesh on our terms, we are more than happy. If we get a better share from partnering with states, why will we give projects to these central PSUs,” the CM said.

He said that when the Congress formed the government two years ago, they assessed their wealth in the water flowing in their five rivers and the glaciers.

“To make the state prosperous and self-reliant, 1,500 MW hydro power has been harnessed and we are keen that more hydel projects are executed while protecting the interest of Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

“We have a lot of renewable power and we would like to sell this to Telengana. We have banking arrangements with some states which fluctuate, so we can sell that to you,” said Sukhu.

“Telengana, under the visionary leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, has been at the forefront to harness renewable energy sources to meet our growing power demands,” said Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka.

“The MoU marks a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainable energy and inter-state cooperation,” he said.

“This cooperation between the two states fosters a model of sustainable development. It showcases how two states, despite their different geographical conditions, can come together for a common cause for building a greener and cleaner India,” said Vikramarka.