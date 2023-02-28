Stay alert to combat dry spell, DC tells officials

Hamirpur, February 27

All departments should be on alert to combat the dry spell in the wake of meteorological forecast and onset of summer season.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Debasweta Banik while addressing a meeting of the heads of various departments to review the arrangements to handle the coming dry spell here today.

In summers, many areas in the district usually don’t receive sufficient water supply through regular supply mode of the IPH Department. Most of the times, the department has to supply water through tankers in such areas.

The DC said the water scarcity affected not only the people, but also the livestock, horticulture and agriculture. The departments, therefore, should keep a watch on water sources and the level in dam reservoirs. Since there was less-than-normal rainfall in the winters, there is every possibility of water sources drying up earlier than normal.

She said the IPH authorities should ensure cleanliness of water sources. Revenue, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and forest departments should also remain in action mode.

Teams should be formed to tackle forest fires. She also asked officers to ensure public participation in addressing these issues. — OC

The directive