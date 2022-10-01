Stay away from drugs, former Himachal CM PK Dhumal tells youth

Hamirpur, September 30
Every section of society should work to end drug abuse and keep youth away from addiction. This was stated by PK Dhumal, former Chief Minister while addressing an anti-drug campaign meeting in Sarakar panchayat, near here, today. He said that people should take a pledge that they would neither use drugs nor let anyone fall prey to drugs.
Ashok Verma, Additional SP, apprised people about the ill effects of drug abuse. He said it was unfortunate that youth had fallen prey to drugs and wasting hard-earned money of their parents. Many families had lost their near and dear ones due to drugs.
