Stay away from drugs, Governor exhorts youth

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 26

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today urged the youth to stay away from drugs to maintain the sanctity of Devbhoomi Himachal.

He was addressing students and staff of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, after inaugurating its main entrance built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh. He also inaugurated an inter-college sports competition.

He said, “The Ministry of Human Resource Development ranked this university at the 11th place in the Promising Band in 2021 under the Atal Ranking of Educational Institutions. In 2022, it was ranked 22nd among 72 agricultural universities of the country. It was given the International Green University Award-2022 at the Green School Conference held in New York.”

He said, “The university has 89 projects worth Rs 99.41 crore funded by various institutions to promote research. Of these, 28 projects worth Rs 9.92 crore were received in 2022-23.”

#Shiv Pratap Shukla #solan