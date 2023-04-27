Stay away from drugs, Governor exhorts youth

Solan, April 26
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today urged the youth to stay away from drugs to maintain the sanctity of Devbhoomi Himachal.
He was addressing students and staff of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, after inaugurating its main entrance built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh. He also inaugurated an inter-college sports competition.
He said, “The Ministry of Human Resource Development ranked this university at the 11th place in the Promising Band in 2021 under the Atal Ranking of Educational Institutions. In 2022, it was ranked 22nd among 72 agricultural universities of the country. It was given the International Green University Award-2022 at the Green School Conference held in New York.”
He said, “The university has 89 projects worth Rs 99.41 crore funded by various institutions to promote research. Of these, 28 projects worth Rs 9.92 crore were received in 2022-23.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...