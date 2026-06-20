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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Stay more, pay less: HPTDC introduces membership cards for higher occupancy

Stay more, pay less: HPTDC introduces membership cards for higher occupancy

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 11:37 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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HPTDC Chairman RS Bali and others during the launch of membership cards in Dharamsala on Saturday. Photo: Kamal Jeet
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In an initiative aimed at boosting tourism and increasing occupancy in government-run hotels, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Saturday launched three exclusive membership cards and announced the expansion of HPTDC hotel bookings through leading online travel platforms.

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Addressing a press conference at Dharamsala, HPTDC Chairman RS Bali said the corporation had introduced platinum, gold and silver memberships offering discounts and benefits to frequent travellers. He described the move as an innovative step to make tourism more accessible while strengthening the financial position of the corporation.

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“The tourism sector must continuously innovate. These cards are designed to provide value to tourists while encouraging them to explore Himachal Pradesh through HPTDC properties,” Bali said.

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Under the new scheme, the platinum card, priced at Rs 99,999, will remain valid for three years, and offer a 50 per cent discount on room tariffs, 20 per cent on food bills and 10 per cent on beverages across HPTDC hotels. The gold card, costing Rs 75,000, will provide the same benefits for two years, while the silver card, available for Rs 50,000, will be valid for one year. Bali said cardholders would be able to avail the discounts across nearly 60 HPTDC properties located in major tourist destinations, as well as remote areas of the state. Each cardholder will be eligible to book up to two rooms at a time under the scheme.

The HPTDC Chairman also unveiled a revamped tourism website featuring improved user experience, district-wise hotel listings, tourism circuits and enhanced search capabilities. The platform would allow tourists to easily access information and make bookings across the corporation’s network of hotels and tourism units, it said.

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Corporation gets Rs 2-crore

advance from MakeMyTrip

Highlighting HPTDC’s digital outreach efforts, Bali said the corporation had integrated its hotels with major online travel platforms such as MakeMyTrip, and planned to expand partnerships with other travel websites.

He said HPTDC secured an advance payment of Rs 2 crore from MakeMyTrip as part of the arrangement, which he claimed was a first-of-its-kind agreement for a state tourism corporation in India.

Bali also highlighted the corporation’s improving financial performance. He said HPTDC’s annual turnover, which stood at around Rs 78 crore when he assumed charge, had risen to approximately Rs 110 crore within a year, and had consistently remained above the Rs 100-crore mark since.

He added that the corporation had cleared liabilities worth over Rs 50 crore from its own resources, while undertaking renovation and service improvement works at several properties.

  • 50% discount on room tariffs

  • 20% discount on food

  • 10% discount on beverages

    Deck of deals

    • Platinum card

      Price: Rs 99,999

      Validity: 3 years

    • Gold card

      Price: Rs 75,000

      Validity: 2 years

    • Silver card

      Price: Rs 50,000

      Validity: 1 year

    Benefits

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