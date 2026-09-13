Steel diverted, truck dumped in gorge in ‘insurance fraud’

According to the investigation in FIR No. 134/26, Gurpreet Singh transported 18.460 tonnes of steel from JB Rolling Mills Ltd, Trilokpur Road, Kala Amb, in truck HP52C-5455 on April 30. The consignment was originally meant for Rohru.

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Police said Singh allegedly stayed at Moginand that night and the following day travelled with co-accused Mohib Khan to Kamrau to identify a suitable location. He later allegedly took the loaded truck to Chacha da Dhaba at Katasan, where 10 tonnes of steel was allegedly sold to Saurabh, son of the dhaba owner, for Rs 3.60 lakh.

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Investigators found that Saurabh subsequently transferred Rs 90,000 to the bank account of Mohib Khan on May 5, allegedly at Singh’s direction.

Police further alleged that Singh subsequently staged an accident by throwing the truck into a gorge at Hevna near Sataun, allegedly to conceal the diversion of the consignment and facilitate an insurance claim. Investigators found that an insurance claim of Rs 8 lakh was subsequently paid to Singh, according to the police investigation.

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When the steel was recovered from the accident site, only 8.280 tonnes was found, police said.

Sirmaur SP Nishchint Singh Negi said the investigation had uncovered the alleged diversion and sale of the steel and the subsequent attempt to conceal the crime. “The investigation is being conducted on the basis of documentary, technical and other evidence and further legal action will be taken as per the evidence brought on record,” he said.

Saurabh is currently lodged in Kurukshetra jail in connection with another case registered in Haryana. Police have obtained his production warrant and he is scheduled to be produced before the investigating agency on September 16.

The Additional District and Sessions Court, Nahan, granted anticipatory bail to Gurpreet Singh on September 9, while police are questioning the third accused, Mohib Khan, in connection with the case.