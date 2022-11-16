Stench of rotten apple: Himachal Pradesh HC issues notice to Chief Secy

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 15

The HP High Court has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and others state authorities over the issue of stench emanating from trucks loaded with apple parked along the Pinjore-Parwanoo section of the National Highway No-5.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua have taken cognizance of a news report published in The Tribune on November 1 under the headline “Stench of rotten apple greets visitors entering Himachal”.

While treating the news item as Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the court sought the responses of the Solan Deputy Commissioner, State Pollution Control Board and the HP Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) within three weeks.

It was reported in the news item that visitors to the state were greeted with stench emanating from trucks loaded with apple parked along the Pinjore-Parwanoo road. These trucks carrying apple packed in gunny bags were lined up along the highway awaiting procurement under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

It was stated that due to high temperature, apples start rotting while truckers have to wait for days for the produce to be procured under the MIS. People were facing a harrowing time inhaling the obnoxious smell, which extended to a few kilometres. Due to a lack of parking space, these trucks are parked along the highway.

It was stated in the news that while quality apple was sold in the market, the remaining fruit was packed in gunny bags and transported to Parwanoo for procurement.