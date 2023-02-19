Stepmother arrested for 'throwing' boiling water on 5-yr-old in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 18

The police today arrested a woman for allegedly throwing boiling water on her five-year-old stepdaughter at Bassa village of Luharpura gram panchayat in Nurpur.

Child left in forest Sahno Devi poured boiling water on her stepdaughter and later left her in a nearby forest to give an impression that the child had gone missing

The police said the suspect, Sahno Devi, later left the victim in a nearby forest to give an impression that the child had gone missing. However, a local woman, who had gone to the forest to fetch grass, saw her and informed the family. Sahno tried home remedies to treat the child’s burns after the victim was brought home.

Ward member Kusum Devi along with the panchayat pradhan yesterday took the child to the Nurpur civil hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Kusum also filed a complaint with the local police.

It is suspected that the incident took place about a week ago, but the matter came to light on Friday after the panchayat swung into action.

SP Ashok Rattan said the police had registered a case under Section 336 of the IPC and Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Rattan said the woman confessed to her crime during preliminary investigation. However, the police are still trying to ascertain her motive behind the crime. The child is reportedly out of danger while the police are awaiting the medical report.