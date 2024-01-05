‘Steps in place to address snow-related problems’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 4

In view of the snowfall season, all arrangements are in place and machineries and workforce have been deployed in snow-prone areas of the state to tackle any eventualities, said the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh during a press conference here today.

The minister added, “The machinery and equipment have been deployed to meet any sort of eventualities in snow-prone areas, especially tribal, critical higher reaches and difficult areas. A detailed meeting with Zonal Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers was held recently and instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to ensure full preparedness in terms of restoration and connectivity during the snowfall season.”

The minister further said, “The machineries like 75 bulldozers, 54 excavators, 19 track excavators other equipment, including JCBs, have been deployed at snow-prone areas. For optimum utilization of resources, we have taken machinery from low no-snow areas and shifted it to higher snow-prone areas. We have also made purchases of machineries like track excavators and snow blower machines. Apart from this, we have purchased 109 machines worth Rs 21 crore and are in process of procuring 104 other machines worth Rs 27 crore.”

