Steps taken to make poll process PwD-friendly: CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 17

The website of the Chief Electoral Officer has been made accessible to persons with disabilities (PwD) for making the electoral process inclusive for the them.

Stating this during the meeting of the State Steering Committee on Accessible Elections here today, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg dwelt on several other measures that have been taken to make the electoral process accessible to persons with disabilities.

“Apart from making the website accessible for PwD, an app called ‘Saksham’ has been developed for PwD to know about various dedicated facilities and services for them and how to avail these,” Ajay Srivastava, a member of the State Steering Committee, said.

Garg said of the 67,000 persons with disabilities, 55,420 individuals have been identified and the remaining would be identified shortly.

Muskan, the youth icon of the Election Commission of India, and Anjana Thakur were among those present at the meeting.

#Shimla