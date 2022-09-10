Steps taken to promote Ayurveda: Health Minister

Shimla, September 9
Health, Family Welfare and Ayurveda Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal today presided over the meeting of the governing body of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of Regional Ayurvedic Hospital, Shimla.
He said that ayurveda was the oldest system of medicine in India and many important steps had been taken by the state government to promote it. “Emergency services were also being provided round the clock at the hospital.
