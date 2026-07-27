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Home / Himachal Pradesh / STF conduct state-wide operation in Himachal against sale of tobacco products to minors

STF conduct state-wide operation in Himachal against sale of tobacco products to minors

Over Rs 5.5 lakh recovered, 2,371 shops inspected across the state; 956 challans issued under COPTA

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:31 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Police make arrests during the state-wide 'anti-chitta' op. Image credits/X @himachalpolice
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About 956 challans worth over Rs 5.5 lakh have been issued under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003 and the Prohibition of Sale of Loose Cigarettes and Beedis and Regulation of Retail Trade of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2016 during a state-wide special enforcement drive against violations of tobacco control laws.

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It was conducted jointly by the Special Task Force (STF), district police, and 93 flying squads of the Health Department.

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During the operation, the teams conducted intensive inspections at 2,371 shops across the state.

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Shopkeepers and store owners were made aware of the provisions of tobacco control laws and encouraged to ensure compliance. They were also informed about the ban on the sale of tobacco products around educational institutions and the ill effects of tobacco use.

A spokesperson of the state police said that the action was taken under phase two of the ongoing “Chitta-free Himachal” campaign with an aim to protect youth from drug addiction and effectively prevent the initiation of addiction through tobacco products.

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“It has been widely observed that tobacco products like beedis and cigarettes prove to be a gateway to addiction for many youth. A key objective of the campaign is to effectively prevent the sale of tobacco products to minors, preventing them from becoming addicted to tobacco and other drugs at an early stage. Furthermore, the campaign aims to ensure strict compliance with relevant laws by effectively controlling the sale of tobacco products without valid licenses, their use and advertising in prohibited areas, and the availability of tobacco products, especially around educational institutions,” he said.

In Shimla, the State Flying Squad conducted an intensive enforcement drive and seized nine prohibited Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)/electronic cigarettes from a tobacco vendor.

The enforcement action was undertaken following specific intelligence inputs regarding the clandestine sale of electronic cigarettes in Shimla, particularly to adolescents and young people. A case has been registered under the provisions of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, and further legal proceedings have been initiated against the violator in accordance with the law.

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