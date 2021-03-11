Stinking water cause for concern

Water in drains at the Indira Market in Mandi town has become a cause for concern for shopkeepers as well as people who visit the market for shopping. In the middle of the market, there is a green park that people use for sitting and relaxing. However, the foul-smelling still water these days has made it tough for people to use the park. The Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities should take note and do the needful — Narender, Mandi
Check use of bright headlights
The use of bright white lights as headlights in vehicles has become very common in Kangra district. These make visibility for vehicles coming from the opposite side almost zero. The traffic police should act against people using such lights as these can cause accidents. — Gaurav, Kangra
Weak telecom network
internet and mobile users are facing issues with the telecom services in the remote Kuned panchayat of Bharmaur tribal subdivision in Chamba district. Call reception, signal strength and mobile data services are all very poor. As a result, there’s frequent disruption in the network, affecting routine online working. — Residents, Kuned (Bharmaur)
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
