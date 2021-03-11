Stinking water cause for concern

Water in drains at the Indira Market in Mandi town has become a cause for concern for shopkeepers as well as people who visit the market for shopping. In the middle of the market, there is a green park that people use for sitting and relaxing. However, the foul-smelling still water these days has made it tough for people to use the park. The Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities should take note and do the needful — Narender, Mandi

Check use of bright headlights

The use of bright white lights as headlights in vehicles has become very common in Kangra district. These make visibility for vehicles coming from the opposite side almost zero. The traffic police should act against people using such lights as these can cause accidents. — Gaurav, Kangra

Weak telecom network

internet and mobile users are facing issues with the telecom services in the remote Kuned panchayat of Bharmaur tribal subdivision in Chamba district. Call reception, signal strength and mobile data services are all very poor. As a result, there’s frequent disruption in the network, affecting routine online working. — Residents, Kuned (Bharmaur)

