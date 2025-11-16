DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Stitching dreams: Women empowered through tailoring, knitting programme

Stitching dreams: Women empowered through tailoring, knitting programme

article_Author
Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:27 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Women from farming families in Jawali undergoing tailoring training at Government ITI, Jawali.
Advertisement

Under the service sector component of the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Promotion Project (HPCDPP), supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), 19 women from various villages in the Jawali Assembly constituency are undergoing a tailoring and knitting course at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Jawali.

Advertisement

The training, aimed at women empowerment and livelihood generation, seeks to enhance participants’ skills in tailoring and knitting while promoting self-employment opportunities. The course combines both theoretical and practical sessions, covering garment stitching, design and knitting techniques. The required raw materials are being provided by the ITI, Jawali. Upon successful completion, participants will receive certificates from the institute.

Advertisement

The beneficiaries belong to farming families from Banolli, Manbhari, Dhan, Chaubuan and Thanger gram panchayats in the Jawali constituency.

Advertisement

According to Lakshit Chaudhary, Block Project Manager, JICA Phase-II, the training is part of the service sector initiative under the HPCDPP, which is implemented by the state government with Official Development Assistance (ODA) from Japan. The broader objective of the project is to encourage farmers to diversify from traditional cereal-based farming to more profitable, market-oriented and high-value crops.

Under the JICA Phase-II, emphasis is being laid on infrastructure development, farmer support, value chain and market development and institutional strengthening.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts