Stone crusher firm fined Rs 3.66 crore

Our Correspondent

una, august 18

The Una Excise and Taxation Department yesterday slapped a fine of Rs 3.66 crores on a stone crusher firm of Una district. The firm has three crusher units in Haroli subdivision.

Joint Commissioner of the Una Excise and Taxation department Rakesh Kumar Bharatiya said the firm had been flouting taxation norms repeatedly. The Joint Commissioner said the department had been investigating the case for the last nine months on the basis of documents, which were cross-checked with the records from inter-state barriers in Punjab regarding movement of material, M-forms and correlating these with the vehicle registration numbers.

Bharatiya said anticipating action by the department, the management of the crusher had moved court to seek relief, adding that the court has not passed any orders.

He said on the basis of some reports regarding evasion of tax, similar investigations are being launched for all other crusher units of the district. As the departmental officers fear repercussion by the mining industry, he said he had written to the district administration, seeking police protection for the officers and staff of the Excise and Taxation Department.