Stone crusher firm fined Rs 3.66 crore

una, august 18
The Una Excise and Taxation Department yesterday slapped a fine of Rs 3.66 crores on a stone crusher firm of Una district. The firm has three crusher units in Haroli subdivision.
Joint Commissioner of the Una Excise and Taxation department Rakesh Kumar Bharatiya said the firm had been flouting taxation norms repeatedly. The Joint Commissioner said the department had been investigating the case for the last nine months on the basis of documents, which were cross-checked with the records from inter-state barriers in Punjab regarding movement of material, M-forms and correlating these with the vehicle registration numbers.
Bharatiya said anticipating action by the department, the management of the crusher had moved court to seek relief, adding that the court has not passed any orders.
He said on the basis of some reports regarding evasion of tax, similar investigations are being launched for all other crusher units of the district. As the departmental officers fear repercussion by the mining industry, he said he had written to the district administration, seeking police protection for the officers and staff of the Excise and Taxation Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...