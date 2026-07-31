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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Stone crusher sparks water crisis in five panchayats of Jaisinghpur

Stone crusher sparks water crisis in five panchayats of Jaisinghpur

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 09:00 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The water purification and storage tank serving these panchayats has been shut due to sewage discharge by a stone crusher into the Mandh Khud, contaminating supply to households.
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Around 7,000 to 8,000 residents of five panchayats (Suan, Draman, Jalag, Nahalna and Chhainchhdi) in Lambagaon block of Jaisinghpur in Kangra district have been facing an acute drinking water shortage for the past four days. They blame a stone crusher operating near the Mandh Khad, about 2 km upstream of the water purification and storage tank serving these panchayats, for the crisis. They allege that wastewater discharged from the crusher, carrying sand, silt, gravel and soil particles, is flowing into the rivulet and making the raw water highly turbid and unsuitable for treatment and consumption.

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According to the villagers, the Jal Shakti Department has been forced to suspend water supply to prevent contaminated water from reaching their households. The situation has reportedly worsened with the onset of the monsoon, as heavy rainfall is washing additional debris and sediment into the water source.

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The prolonged supply disruption has caused considerable hardships to thousands of residents, particularly elderly people, children and families who have limited alternatives for obtaining safe drinking water. Villagers have also expressed concern that continued dependence on potentially contaminated sources can lead to serious public health problems.

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The villagers allege that the problem emerged after the stone crusher became operational and has been continuing since then. They have urged the authorities concerned to conduct an immediate inspection of the crusher and the entire drinking water catchment area to determine the source and extent of contamination.

The affected gram panchayats have also passed resolutions urging the authorities to remove stone crushers operating close to the drinking water catchment area. They say that protecting drinking water sources should be given priority over commercial activities that can adversely affect the quality of water. The villagers have demanded the immediate closure and permanent removal of the stone crusher from the area. They have urged the district administration, HP State Pollution Control Board, Jal Shakti Department and other agencies concerned to jointly inspect the site, assess the alleged contamination and fix responsibility.

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