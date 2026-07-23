More than eight years after its foundation stone was laid, the proposed multi-specialty Ayush hospital at Bajaura in Kullu district is still incomplete. The work on the Rs 10.35-crore project has been stalled due to damage caused due to floods and prolonged official inaction. The 50-bed hospital, inaugurated by previous Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in 2018, was envisaged as a regional centre for advanced Ayurvedic treatment, including Kerala-style Panchakarma therapy, catering to patients from Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti and the Pangi area of Chamba district.

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Though around Rs 10.35 crore has already been spent, the construction work has remained suspended for the past three years. The project suffered a setback due to devastating floods in July 2023 when the swollen Beas severely eroded its foundation, causing one side of the partially-constructed building to tilt. The structure was again damaged during floods in 2025.

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Residents say that the project had suffered damage due to its location near the Beas and inadequate enforcement of construction restrictions near riverbeds. Despite repeated damage, neither the state government nor the Ayush Department has carried out repairs or resumed the construction work. Local residents Jagdish Thakur, Purshottam Sharma and Hira Lal have urged the government to complete the project at the earliest.

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Brig Khushal Thakur (retd) says that the government should expedite all pending formalities and complete the hospital to provide much-needed Ayurvedic healthcare facilities in the region.

BJYM state secretary Ruchin Chauhan terms the stalled project as a failure of the government and alleges that people continue to struggle for quality healthcare while a partially-built public facility remains abandoned.

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The delay has also led to the shelving of plans to develop an herbal garden on the hospital premises, leaving what was envisioned as a major Ayush healthcare centre in limbo.