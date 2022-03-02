Stone laid in 2016, Jawali stadium project hangs fire

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 1

The construction of a Rs 2.50 crore stadium at Jawali in Kangra district has been hanging fire for the past six years. The state government has not been able to begin its construction despite allocation of the initial (token) budget of Rs 60 lakh. The authorities concerned have not even earmarked or identified land for the stadium.

Land yet to be finalised Former CM Virbhadra Singh had laid the stone of the stadium near the mini-secretariat building at Jawali on February 2, 2016..

The authorities concerned have not yet finalised land for the purpose in the past six years.

Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had laid the foundation stone of the stadium project near the mini-secretariat building at Jawali on February 2, 2016, in the presence of the then local MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Neeraj Bharti but no progress has been made in the past six years, causing resentment among the residents of Jawali, especially sports lovers of the area.

The previous Congress government had proposed the stadium adjoining the mini-secretariat complex in the town and the state Youth Affairs and Sports Department had allocated an initial budget to the tune of Rs 60 lakh to the Public Works Department (PWD). The PWD had also prepared a proposal for the project but with the change of government in the state, the project was put on the back burner.

Local sportsmen AV Pathania, Viney Chowdhary, Umesh Dhiman and Sourabh Chowdhary say that the foundation stone of the stadium laid during the previous government had become a source of despair for sports lovers. They said they had appealed to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to intervene and issue instructions to the authorities concerned to complete the project.

Chander Kumar, former MLA of Jawali and former Lok Sabha MP, says that the present BJP government has shelved various development projects initiated during the previous Virbhadra Singh government in the Jawali Assembly constituency.

Arun Vashisht, Executive Engineer, PWD division, Jawali, says that the new land for the stadium project is being identified in the Makran area of Jawali nagar panchayat. The construction work has been delayed as the land for the project could not be finalised.