Stone laid in 2016, stadium project at Jawali hangs fire

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, January 21

The construction of a stadium at Jawali in Kangra is hanging fire for the past seven years. Initially, its construction cost was estimated at Rs 2.5 crore, but now it has been revised to Rs 3.5 crore. The proposed stadium will be 100 metres long and 50 metres wide.

Hurdles for site development As per information, the drawing and design of the stadium are ready, but the presence of trees and a transformer on the site are the major hurdles in carrying out site development. Permission sought from Forest Dept The PWD has written to the Jawali SDM for seeking permission from the Forest Department to axe trees. These trees shall be removed once permission is granted. Requisite correspondence with the HPSEBL is also under process for shifting the transformer. Jagtar Singh, Xen, PWD, Jawali division

Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had laid the foundation stone of the project near the mini-secretariat building at Jawali on February 2, 2016, in the presence of then local MLA Neeraj Bharti. However, no progress could be made after the change of government in the state.

The stadium is being built by the state Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. It had allocated the initial (token) budget of Rs 60 lakh to the PWD. After laying the foundation stone, neither the land was identified nor any drawing-cum-design prepared during the Virbhadra Singh government.

The allocated funds given to the PWD for initiating its construction remained unspent for over six years. The government changed in December 2017 and the project was put on the back burner. Even trees were not axed to start the construction work and an electricity transformer installed at the stadium’s site has not been shifted in the past seven years.

Resentment is brewing among players and sports lovers in the area against the lackadaisical approach of the authorities concerned and the apathy of successive governments for not completing the stadium.

