Stone laid of Rs20-cr projects in Shillai

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 31

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects of about Rs 20 crore in the Shillai Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district today.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at Pab village in Kaffota, said that the state government had taken up the issue of the tribal status for the Trans Giri area with the Central Government. He added that he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and would again meet him along with a delegation of the Hatee community regarding the issue.

He announced a degree college for Sataun, medical block at Kaffota, primary health centres at Balikoti and Halah.

He said that the state Congress leadership was in a fix after the BJP’s thumping victory in the recent Assembly elections in four states. The BJP would again form government in Himachal, as the people, as they did in the four other states, had decided to vote the party to power for another term. He added that the Congress leaders had no issue against the state government and the opposition party was marred by infighting.

Thakur claimed that the previous Congress government did very little for the development of the state and the welfare of people. The previous Congress government had started no welfare scheme while the present government had initiated several schemes for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden, he said.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, Vice-Chairman of the State Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Tomar, Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, MLAs, DC and the SP were present.