Stone laid three years ago, work yet to begin on PGI satellite centre in Una dist

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 2

The foundation stone of the PGI satellite centre was laid in Una in 2019, but work on the project is yet to start. The centre remained a political issue during the last parliamentary elections with the BJP claiming credit for it while the Congress cribbing over the delay in its construction.

Sources say the PGI authorities had written to the Union Health Ministry expressing their inability to run the satellite centre by leaving their core work in Chandigarh. They harequested the ministry to convert the centre into a medical college.

To cost Rs 450 cr State Environment Impact Assessment Authority has raised objections to the project, which the PGI authorities are trying to clarify

Initially, the PGI centre will have only a few doctors, who will sit at the Regional Hospital in Una

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma says a tender has been allotted for the construction of the satellite centre. The project still awaits approval from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). As soon as the clearance is received, the construction work will be started, he adds.

The sources say the SEIAA has raised objections to the project, which the PGI authorities are trying to clarify.

Residents of the district, however, are apprehensive about the project. Amarjit Sharma, a local, says the district lacks super-specialty health services. “When the PGI satellite centre was announced for the district, people started hoping that they won’t have to go to Chandigarh for specialised medical treatment. However, it has been over three years since the stone of the project was laid, but the work on it is yet to start. It is disappointing,” he adds.

Shekhar Singh, another resident, says that initially, the PGI centre will have only a few doctors, who will sit at the Regional Hospital in Una. “It has not added any value to the health services being provided in the region. The government should expedite the construction work of the satellite centre so that locals can avail of the benefits of specialist medical facilities,” he adds.

The PGI satellite centre is one of the biggest projects to come up in the district. It will involve an investment of Rs 450 crore. Around Rs 283 crore will be spent on the construction of buildings and the remaining on acquiring equipment.