Stone of Rs 4.2-cr water project laid in Shillai

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 10

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today laid the foundation stone of a lift potable water project to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.21 crore in Kamrau tehsil of the Shillai Assembly segment in Sirmaur district.

Chauhan, while addressing a gathering later, said that to provide potable water to people in rural areas, the state government was implementing schemes worth Rs 60 crore in the Assembly segment. These schemes would benefit thousands of people residing in rural areas of Shillai, he added.

The minister assured local residents of setting up a 33 kv substation to address the power woes of the region. He said that a vegetable market would also be opened in the area to facilitate local growers.

Meanwhile, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthy said that the government had sanctioned Rs 8 crore for potable water schemes at Mangu, Sanghoi and panchayats located in the vicinity of Arki subdivision of the district.

Awasthy said that efforts were afoot to develop Arki as a model Assembly segment with better road connectivity, irrigation and potable water supply schemes and proper health care facilities. He presided over a fair at Sanghoi panchayat in the district.

Awasthy said, “An industrial training institute will be opened at Sanghoi so that the local youth can be equipped with employable skills.” He also announced Rs 3 lakh for opening a Rajiv Gandhi Sewa Kendra in the panchayat.