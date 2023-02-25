Stone wall being built near Dharampur to check landslip

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 24

The work to construct a breast wall on the national highway (NH) near Dharampur has begun to buttress the crumbling hill road leading to Kasauli.

As per the recommendation of the Public Works Department (PWD), a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) structure should have been built. However, a 10-metre-high wall is being constructed using stones.

Similar stone walls erected at various places on the Parwanoo-Solan section of the NH 5 have failed to sustain, owing to the high earth pressure. Stone walls erected at Jabli Senior Secondary School as well as at Chakki Mor crumbled in monsoon. An RCC structure was later built to buttress the crumbling hills at the two sites.

During monsoon in August last year, a 50-m stretch of the Dharampur-Kasauli road caved in, owing to hill excavation for the four-laning of the highway. The work to restore the road has finally begun. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is executing the construction of the breast wall while the caved-in road will be restored by the PWD.

Officials of the PWD said once the breast wall was found to be stable, they would begin the remaining work as the road rests on the hill and they could not risk spending on its restoration till the base was strong.

Residents, however, doubted whether the stone wall would be able to bear the load of the road above. A narrow portion of the Dharampur-Kasauli road is open to vehicular traffic while a large stretch crumbled in August last year. In order to ensure that the road doesn’t face a similar damage again, a strong base is required.

Since erecting a 10-m long and about 1.5-m wide RCC wall is a costly proposition, the work to construct a stone wall is underway.

The Dharampur-Kasauli road sees a heavy influx of vehicles, especially during the peak of summer. Heavy vehicles carrying sand and bricks as well as industrial goods from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area also ply on the road.