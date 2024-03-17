Stones for Rs 16-cr projects laid in rural Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh today laid the foundation stone for 11 link roads to be constructed at a cost of Rs 15.59 crore at Sandoa village under the Dharogada panchayat in Shimla (Rural) Legislative Assembly.

Vikramaditya said his priority was to connect all the areas of the state with roads and to provide connectivity to every village.

He said development and the Congress were synonymous with each other and a balanced development was being ensured at a rapid pace in the entire state under the Congress government.

The PWD Minister said the building of Government Primary School, Palgaid, constructed at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, had also been inaugurated. He said construction work of 27 roads was going on in this remote area which would be completed soon and transportation facilities would be provided to villagers.

“Recently, the foundation stones of various schemes worth Rs 20 crore were laid in Jalog, the construction work on which is going on. Similarly, on the other side of the Saraj area, construction of various development works is going on for all the panchayats of the Khatnol area at a cost of Rs 15 crore,” he said.

He added that a polytechnic institute would be built in the Basantpur area at a cost of Rs 400 crore, for which Rs 4 crore had been sanctioned by the government in the first phase and its construction work would start soon.

The Minister assured the people of completing the construction work of the new building of the Jal Shakti Department sub-division and to change the old machineries of Pump House, Sargala, at the earliest besides announcing to provide new JCB machinery for Public Works Sub-Division, Jalog.

Furthermore, the minister also assured to provide Rs 5 lakh for Sandoa temple ground and Rs 11,000 as incentive for school children for presenting cultural programmes. He also assured to fulfil the demands raised by the Panchayat Pradhan and school principal in a phased manner. See also PAGE 2

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla