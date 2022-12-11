Stones thrown at Congress leaders’ houses in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, December 10
Congress leaders, including former Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur and former Mayor Davinder Jaggi, have lodged complaints with the SP, Kangra, that miscreants had thrown stones into their houses on the night of December 8 after the declaration of the election results of the Dharamsala constituency.
Viplove stated in her complaint that on December 8 night, some miscreants threw stones into her house located about 6 km from Dharamsala. “I have filed a complaint with the SP, Kangra, and demanded action,” she added.
Jaggi also said that some people had thrown stones into his house and that of his neighbour on the night of December 8. “The miscreants are visible in CCTV camera footage installed in my house. I have lodged a complaint with the police,” he added.
He said that the houses of another Dharamsala MC member and a former Zila Parishad member were also stoned.
Sources said that the houses of these leaders were allegedly targeted by the supporters of Sudhir Sharma, who has been elected from the Dharamsala seat. Sharma’s supporters believed that these Congress leaders had worked against their leader in the elections.
SP Khushal Sharma said that he had received complaints from Jaggi and Viplove. “Efforts are being made to identify miscreants, who had thrown stones into their houses. An FIR is yet to be registered in the matter,” he added.
