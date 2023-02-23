‘Stop dumping of garbage’ along Neugal

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 22

The disposal of solid waste on the banks of the Neugal river in Palampur is leading to pollution. The civic body dumps waste along the river at Awarana village in Ward No. 4 here as the proposed solid waste treatment plant is yet to be constructed.

Will soon float tender The process to float the tender regarding solid waste treatment will be completed by March end. The Urban Development Department is pursuing the matter on priority. A team of councillors, along with the officials of the department, had visited Indore to study the means of garbage disposal adopted there. Shivdev Singh Saini, Joint Commissioner, Palampur MC

Expressing concern over unhygienic conditions in their locality, Awarana residents have urged the government to expedite the work on waste treatment plant and stop dumping in the locality.

A resident said, “The garbage not only emanates foul smell, but has also become a safe haven for disease-carrying insects. Besides, the waste attracts stray animals.”

Another local claimed that the heaps of garbage piled here were leading to various pulmonary diseases among the area residents. The locals said they had met the Palampur Municipal Commissioner six months ago, but no step had been taken to resolve the issue. Dumping of waste on the bank of the Neugal has also led to the degradation of ecology in the area.

Local MLA Ashish Butail, who is a Chief Parliamentary Secretary, said, “I am aware of the issue and construction of the garbage treatment plant in the area is my top priority. Waste dumping in the locality will be stopped soon.”

MC Joint Commissioner Shivdev Singh Saini said, “The process to float the tender regarding garbage treatment will be completed by March end. The Urban Development Department is pursuing the matter on priority.”

He added that a team of councillors, along with the officials of the department, had visited Indore to study the means of garbage disposal adopted there.