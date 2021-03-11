Stop dumping of waste in forests

THOUGH the Municipal Corporation has marked designated sites for dumping debris, people are still throwing it in forests. The interlink chain at several places between New Shimla and Vikasnagar has been broken and debris is being dumped along the hill sides. Not only does this make the hill side look ugly but also deodar trees have started drying up. Authorities must take a note and challan such offenders.
— Deepika Gupta, Shimla
Curb use of pressure horns
DESPITE complete ban on use of pressure horns, these are being used often. Many truck and private buses are flouting the ban. Their use is a major cause of noise pollution. The transport or the police department must initiate a special campaign to check the use of such pressure horns. — Amitabh Gupta, Shimla
