Stop littering

Cows are seen consuming plastic waste as there is no proper waste disposal mechanism in villages around Kasauli. The open littering of such waste should be avoided by residents as animals have to pay the price for our negligence and indifference. —Ajay, Kasauli

Erratic power supply

Over the last few days, the power supply in Kasumpti and Panthaghati areas in Shimla has been erratic. Every time the weather turns a little rough, the power supply gets suspended, causing inconvenience to consumers, both at home and in office. —Devender, Kasumpti

Remove dangerous trees

the Municipal Corporation must expedite the work to remove dangerous trees as they are a threat to the life and property of residents during the snowfall season. —Ravi Kumar, Shimla

