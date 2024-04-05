Stop Smart City projects in Shimla, says ex-IFS officer

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 4

A retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, VP Mohan, here today sought the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in stopping projects being undertaken under the Shimla Smart City Mission.

He also sought efforts to tackle the alleged environmental corruption in the town, besides action against anyone found guilty in this practice. Addressing the media, Mohan said the projects being undertaken under the Smart City Mission were not making the town smart, but converting it into a slum. “These projects are not suitable for Shimla,” he said.

“We all saw what happened in the town during the monsoon season last year. Hundreds of trees were uprooted and huge loss occurred to public as well as properties and still nobody is concerned about protecting the forests,” said Mohan. If deodar trees are finished, Shimla will also be finished, he added.

Criticising the move to allow construction in 17 green belts in the town, he alleged for the Shimla Developmental Plan private consultants from Gujarat were hired, who were directed to make a plan as per the preference of builders. He said the courts, too, were misled by claiming that the plan had been made on the orders of the National Green Tribunal. He said the construction work in the 17 green belts should be stopped.

The former IFS officer accused the Shimla MC of having no control over the illegal constructions being undertaken in the town.

Mohan said he had also met the CM and Governor and apprised them of the issue, but no action had been initiated from their side.

