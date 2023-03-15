Stopping MLALAD Fund anti-people move: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, March 14
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said, “We were compelled to stage a walkout. Nine BJP MLAs had given a notice under Rule 67, seeking a debate on the issue of stopping of the MLALAD Fund but it was not allowed. It is an anti-people decision of the Congress government.”
Thakur, while addressing mediapersons outside the Assembly, said, “My government had released Rs 1.50 crore before the Assembly elections and now the last installment of Rs 50 lakh had been stopped.”
