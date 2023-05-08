Storm in Kangra damages property

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 7

Storm that hit the region last night damaged public and private properties in Kangra region. Strong winds caused heavy damage to horticulture crop such as mango and lichi in Kangra region.

In Dharamsala, storm damaged installations in Martyrs Park. A tree fell over a private house causing damage to the building. Besides, power supply was snapped in many parts of Kangra district due to felling of trees.

Rakesh Kumar, a farmer having a mango orchard in Nurpur area of Kangra district, said that the storm had caused heavy damage to his crop. The fruits had fallen at nascent stage and it was likely to hit mango yield.

The storm also caused damage to low chill varieties of apple that have been grown by some farmers in Shahpur region of Kangra district.