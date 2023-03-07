Storm, rains lash Shimla, surrounding areas; sharp fall in temperature recorded

Shimla, March 7
A severe storm accompanied by rains and sleet lashed Shimla and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The storm was preceded by high velocity icy winds under heavily overcast sky, causing sharp fall in mercury, forcing people to rush indoors and wear heavy woolens, they said.
It was a clear day in the morning but the sky became overcast as the day progressed. The storm continued for more than an hour, officials said.
Mashobra, Shimla and Kufri received 5 mm, 2 mm and 1 mm rains, respectively, they said.
