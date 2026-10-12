DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Stranded amid snowfall, tourists & bikers rescued from Shinku La Top

Stranded amid snowfall, tourists & bikers rescued from Shinku La Top

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tourists rescued by the police from Shinku La Top in Lahaul and Spiti amid snowfall.
Advertisement

Several tourists and bikers were stranded near Shinku La Top in Lahaul and Spiti district following heavy snowfall on Sunday. The police launched a rescue operation and successfully rescued the stranded persons and safely directed around 15 to 20 vehicles towards Jispa and other secure locations.

According to the district police, they received information about six or seven persons and some bikers being stranded near Shinku La Top amid deteriorating weather conditions. A Shinku La police post team rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and safety measures.

Advertisement

The rescue operation was carried out efficiently and all stranded bikers were brought to a safe place. The police personnel also ensured that vehicles were moved towards safer areas to prevent accidents and ensure that these did not again get stranded due to the accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions. No untoward incident was reported during the exercise, the police said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a weather and road safety advisory following snowfall in the Shinku La region and continuous rainfall in lower areas. Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana said that significant snow accumulation on roads had increased the risk of vehicles skidding, road accidents and travellers getting stranded.

As a precautionary measure, the Darcha-Shinku La road was closed for two-wheelers following snowfall. Commuters, tourists and other travellers had been advised not to proceed towards higher-altitude areas until conditions improve.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the district administration urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing rainfall and snowfall. Travellers had been advised to check weather forecasts and road conditions before starting their journeys and strictly follow advisories issued by the district administration and other authorities concerned.

The administration instructed people to park their vehicles at safe locations, away from vulnerable slopes and riverbanks. They had been cautioned against attempting to cross streams, nullahs or waterlogged areas, either on foot or in vehicles.

Hotel and homestay owners had been requested to inform their guests about the prevailing weather conditions and road restrictions to prevent them from undertaking unsafe journeys.

For emergencies, the District Emergency Operations Centre, Lahaul and Spiti, can be contacted at 94594-61355, 01900-202509, 01900-202510, 01900-202517 or the toll-free number 1077.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts