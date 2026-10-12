Stranded amid snowfall, tourists & bikers rescued from Shinku La Top

Several tourists and bikers were stranded near Shinku La Top in Lahaul and Spiti district following heavy snowfall on Sunday. The police launched a rescue operation and successfully rescued the stranded persons and safely directed around 15 to 20 vehicles towards Jispa and other secure locations.

According to the district police, they received information about six or seven persons and some bikers being stranded near Shinku La Top amid deteriorating weather conditions. A Shinku La police post team rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and safety measures.

Advertisement

The rescue operation was carried out efficiently and all stranded bikers were brought to a safe place. The police personnel also ensured that vehicles were moved towards safer areas to prevent accidents and ensure that these did not again get stranded due to the accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions. No untoward incident was reported during the exercise, the police said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a weather and road safety advisory following snowfall in the Shinku La region and continuous rainfall in lower areas. Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana said that significant snow accumulation on roads had increased the risk of vehicles skidding, road accidents and travellers getting stranded.

As a precautionary measure, the Darcha-Shinku La road was closed for two-wheelers following snowfall. Commuters, tourists and other travellers had been advised not to proceed towards higher-altitude areas until conditions improve.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the district administration urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing rainfall and snowfall. Travellers had been advised to check weather forecasts and road conditions before starting their journeys and strictly follow advisories issued by the district administration and other authorities concerned.

The administration instructed people to park their vehicles at safe locations, away from vulnerable slopes and riverbanks. They had been cautioned against attempting to cross streams, nullahs or waterlogged areas, either on foot or in vehicles.

Hotel and homestay owners had been requested to inform their guests about the prevailing weather conditions and road restrictions to prevent them from undertaking unsafe journeys.

For emergencies, the District Emergency Operations Centre, Lahaul and Spiti, can be contacted at 94594-61355, 01900-202509, 01900-202510, 01900-202517 or the toll-free number 1077.