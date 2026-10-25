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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Stranded on high Kullu hills, paraglider from Bihar rescued

Stranded on high Kullu hills, paraglider from Bihar rescued

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The stranded paraglider, identified as Gautam Kumar Bharti, a resident of Khaira Kunji in Darbhanga district of Bihar, was rescued with the help of the Army.
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A paraglider stranded on a high-altitude, snow-laden mountain on the border of Kullu and Kangra districts after a crash on Friday was rescued on Saturday. Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam said that the stranded paraglider, identified as Gautam Kumar Bharti, a resident of Khaira Kunji in Darbhanga district of Bihar, had been rescued with the help of the Army.

Bharti, who had taken off from the Bir-Billing paragliding site in Kangra district, was stranded in extreme conditions, prompting the authorities concerned to launch a rescue operation.

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According to information received from Varun Singh, a friend of the rescued paraglider, the incident was reported to the Kullu police control room around 12.20 am on Saturday. Bharti's glider went down after take-off from Bir-Billing and he got stuck on a steep, snow-covered peak. Meanwhile, Bharti sent GPS coordinates (32°07'25" N, 76°58'05.6" E), located between the Dehnasar Lake in the Barot valley of Kangra district and the Fozal valley of Kullu. Radio contact was established with him, which helped rescue teams pinpoint his exact location and take him out safely.

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The terrain posed severe challenges. The area was at an extremely high altitude and was covered with heavy snow, making a ground-based rescue operation highly difficult and risky. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kullu, said that the police control room was informed about the incident and the rescue operation was launched.

Kullu SP Abhishek Sekar said that necessary steps were taken on a war footing to ensure the paraglider was safely rescued. Bharti's friend, Varun Singh, has been instrumental in alerting the authorities and providing crucial details. With radio communication intact and precise coordinates available, the teams reached the stranded paraglider and rescued him.

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