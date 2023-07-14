Stranded shepherds likely to face food shortage

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 13

Many gaddi shepherds, who are trapped in hills with herds of cattle in the Chhota Bhangal area, are allegedly facing shortage of food. A delegation of these shepherd today came to Dharamsala and met the Kangra DC Nipun Jindal.

Pandri Devi, one of the shepherds, said many shepherds were trapped in hills as small bridges constructed over local rivulets were washed away during the recent rainfall. “Since they have limited ration, they are running out of food,” she said.

The shepherds submitted a memorandum of their demands to the Kangra DC. Jindal said that every effort would be made to provide timely help to the trapped shepherds.

#Dharamsala #Kangra