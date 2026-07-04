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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Stranded tourists rescued from Salaba Waterfall near Baijnath

Stranded tourists rescued from Salaba Waterfall near Baijnath

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Ravinder Sood
Baijnath, Updated At : 08:34 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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The Baijnath police rescue tourists from the Salaba Waterfall in Kangra district on Friday.
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The police rescued several tourists stranded in the middle of the Salaba Waterfall near Baijnath in Kangra district on Friday after its water level rose suddenly following rainfall. Despite repeated warnings and restrictions imposed by the district administration, a large number of visitors went to the waterfall area, which had been declared off-limits during the monsoon due to the risk of flashfloods because of heavy rain in Dhauladhar hills. Several tourists were trapped in fast-flowing water following a sudden surge in the stream, triggering panic.

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On receiving information, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Baijnath, along with a police team, reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The police safely evacuated all stranded tourists. Following the rescue, officials briefed the visitors about the prohibitory orders issued by the administration and warned them against entering restricted areas during the rainy season. They urged the tourists to follow safety guidelines and avoid taking unnecessary risks by going near rivers, streams and waterfalls.

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The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Baijnath, Sankalp Gautam, had on June 24 declared the Salaba Waterfall out of bounds for tourists and local residents during the monsoon season to prevent accidents caused by a sudden rise in its water level. He had said that the restrictions had been imposed solely in view of maintaining public safety. He had appealed to local residents and tourists to stay away from rivers, seasonal streams and waterfalls during the monsoon and cooperate with the administration and the police to avoid any untoward incidents.

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