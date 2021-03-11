Strategy to counter Cong soon: Tandon

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 10

People of all age groups are excited to hoist the national flag on their houses from August 13 to 15, said Sanjay Tandon, BJP state co-incharge, who took part in the Tiranga Yatra from Chakkar to Boileauganj here today.

Hundreds of schoolchildren took part in the yatra. Tandon said that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme was getting a good response from people and it would encourage the youth to learn about “our freedom fighters”.

Later, Tandon chaired a meeting of the BJP state media department. He said, “We have taken stock of the ground situation and soon a strategy to counter the Congress on all fronts will be formed. The Congress is misguiding people through false speeches and promises.”

He said, “Himachal has seen all round development during the BJP rule and we have fulfiled 99 per cent of our manifesto commitments.”