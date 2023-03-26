 Stray animal menace haunts residents of Palampur : The Tribune India

Stray animal menace haunts residents of Palampur

Stray animal menace haunts residents of Palampur

Stray cattle roam on a Palampur road. Tribune photo



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 25

The menace of stray animals continues to haunt residents of Palampur, Baijnath, Paprola and Maranda in Kangra district. Herds of stray animals on highways as well as city roads are a common sight, posing a threat to commuters.

Fatal bull attacks

  • Last year, daily wage worker Udho Ram (60) was killed when a stray bull hit him twice near Nehru Chowk
  • Kesari Devi (80), a resident of Rajpur in Ward No. 11, was killed when a stray bull hit her

Commuters say it is difficult to travel on the Pathankot-Mandi and Palampur-Hamirpur national highways. “Motorists often drive at a high speed on these highways and have to abruptly apply brakes when stray animals come in front of their vehicles, leading to fatal accidents,” says a commuter.

The number of road accidents involving stray animals has gone up in the past few months. However, the orders of the High Court regarding the setting up of cattle sheds have not been followed.

The situation in Ghuggar, Lohana and Aima villages is even worse. Herds of stray cattle gather near the Kalibari Temple and the SSB Chowk.

Various voluntary organisations and social bodies have urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to direct the district administration and civic agencies to keep the stray animal menace in check. They say that the state government is collecting Re 1 per bottle from liquor contractors to set up sheds for stray cattle, but no shelter had come up in the area so far.

The Municipal Corporation and the Animal Husbandry Department have reportedly failed to curb the stray animal menace due to the lack of resources and funds for the purpose.

Palampur SDM Amit Guleria said that he would take up the issue with the Municipal Commissioner so that necessary steps could be taken to impound stray animals with the help of the Animal Husbandry Department.

The SDM said that the administration had appealed to people not to abandon their animals and anyone found guilty would be punished under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Guleria said: “The construction of a shelter for stray animals at Nagri is in the final stage. The Animal Husbandry Department and the civic body will soon shift all stray animals to this shelter.”

