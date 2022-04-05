Stray animals a threat in Kangra district

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
Stray animals a threat
The rising number of stray and abandoned animals in Kangra district has become a major cause for concern, not only for farmers but also for highway users. Commuters are becoming victims of road mishaps. The government should tag these animals with radium reflector belts from disaster management funds and take strict action against those who abandon their animals. — Anita, Nurpur
taxis parked along roads
The parking places in Dharamsala city are already scarce. To add to the problem, many taxi owners have arbitrarily chosen roadsides as parking places, leading to traffic jams. The police should check this practice. — Rishab, Dharamsala
