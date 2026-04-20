Stray animals turn Palampur roads into death traps

Stray animals have emerged as a serious road safety threat to commuters in both the rural and urban areas of Palampur and its adjoining regions. Over the past five years, more than 60 road accidents involving stray animals have been reported in Kangra district, resulting in 20 deaths and injuries to 50 commuters.

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Palampur, Baijnath, Nagrota Bagwan and Kangra continue to report frequent accidents linked to stray animals. In Palampur alone, seven persons have lost their lives over the past three years after being attacked by stray bulls in busy marketplaces, underlining the gravity of the situation.

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The Pathankot-Mandi National Highway, the Palampur-Dharamsala road and the Palampur-Hamirpur road have become particularly vulnerable. High-speed traffic on these routes often encounters stray animals suddenly appearing before vehicles, leaving drivers with little time to react.

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“Motorists are often forced to apply brakes abruptly when animals appear out of nowhere. This has led to numerous accidents, some of them fatal,” says Satish Sharma, a local resident.

In 2025, four motorcyclists were killed after colliding with black bulls sitting in middle of the Pathankot-Mandi highway, reportedly invisible at night. Several similar incidents involving both light and heavy vehicles have been reported from Kangra district.

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The situation remains alarming in Paprola, Paror, Malan, 53 Mile, Nagri, Gopalpur, Maranda, Banuri, Ghuggar and Aima. In Palampur city, places like the Kalibari temple, Plaza Market and the SSB Chowk have become hotspots for stray animals, posing risk to the lives of pedestrians and commuters.

BK Sood, a social activist, has urged the state government to take immediate and concrete measures such as the establishment of adequate cattle shelters and strict enforcement of laws to fix accountability on animal owners. Without timely intervention, the stray animal menace is likely to continue endangering lives and disrupting traffic in the district.

Municipal Commissioner Netra Meti says that the civic body has already shifted stray animals to cow sanctuaries. However, residents of the rural areas abandon their animals on city roads, making it difficult for the corporation to manage the situation. She adds that the increasing number of stray animals has hampered the campaign of the Municipal Corporation to keep a check on stray animals.