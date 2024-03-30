Stray bull causing panic among locals

A stray bull has created an atmosphere of panic in the Lower Dhalpur area of Kullu. The bull has attacked and injured many persons in the area. A large number of pedestrians pass through the Lower Dhalpur road daily, and the market here is generally crowded. The authorities concerned are not paying heed to repeated requests by residents that the bull be relocated. The municipal authorities should immediately relocate the bull to an animal shelter for the safety of the city’s residents. —Dinesh, Kullu

Road in tatters, passengers suffer

FOR the last two years, the bus plying on Gushaini-Pekhadi road in Banjar subdivision has been struggling to reach its destination due to the bad condition of the road. The bus stops about 2 km before the village, and people are forced to travel on foot beyond Lamba. The drains are clogged due to which there is slush on the road and hundreds of people are forced to risk their lives crossing this stretch. Despite repeated requests to the department, no attention is being given to this issue. The condition of the road should be improved at the earliest. —Paras Ram, Banjar

Crowded Sanjauli Chowk troubles commuters

TRAFFIC at the Sanjauli Chowk in Shimla is increasing by the day. It gets extremely difficult to cross this chowk during rush hours in the morning and evening. For smoother traffic management, more police personnel should be deployed at the chowk during the rush hours. —Suresh, Sanjauli (Shimla)

