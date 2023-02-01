Stray cattle at Mandi market

The presence of stray cattle on the top of the Indira market has become a cause for concern for shopkeepers and residents. The district administration and Municipal Council authorities should find a solution so that locals do not face any inconvenience and rehabilitate the cattle elsewhere. Narender Kumar, Mandi

Drug menace in Shimla

The drug menace needs to be curbed on a priority basis in Shimla city as well as other areas of the district. Many youngsters are falling prey to it due to the easy availability of drugs. The police have undoubtedly taken several steps to curb the menace but still a lot needs to be done. Mukesh Sharma, Shimla

Strict vigil sought to deter miscreants

A thief was recently captured in a CCTV camera stealing shoes on a street in Mandi town. The police should intensify patrolling and keep a strict vigil at night to deter such miscreants. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

What our readers say

