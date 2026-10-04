Stray cattle drive continues in Nahan, seven shifted to gaushala

Continuing its drive to tackle the stray cattle menace in Nahan, the district administration shifted seven cattle to the Kotla Barog gaushala in Sirmaur district on Friday.

Nahan SDM Rajiv Sankhyan said a special drive was being conducted jointly by the district administration, the Nahan Municipal Council, the Animal Husbandry Department, the police and other departments concerned to address the issue of stray cattle in the town.

Advertisement

He said the campaign would continue, with stray cattle being shifted to the Kotla Barog gaushala and the Handa Kundi bull sanctuary in Nalagarh.

Advertisement

During the operation, three of the seven cattle were identified as tagged domestic animals. Their owners were traced through details available on the Bharat Pashudhan portal. The owners were identified as Ramesh Chand and Rajat Saini, both residents of Nauni Ka Bagh in Ward No. 12, and Raj Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 13.

Taking serious note of cattle being allowed to roam unattended, the administration directed the Nahan Municipal Council to initiate strict action against the owners under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Advertisement

Sankhyan appealed to cattle owners not to abandon their animals or allow them to roam freely on roads and in public places. He said stray cattle posed a risk of road accidents and caused inconvenience to residents.

He added that legal action would be taken against anyone found allowing cattle to roam unattended in future.