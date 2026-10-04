DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Stray cattle drive continues in Nahan, seven shifted to gaushala

Stray cattle drive continues in Nahan, seven shifted to gaushala

Three tagged animals traced to owners; civic body asked to initiate action

article_Author
.
Updated At : 05:40 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Stray cattle shifted to Kotla Barog gaushala in Sirmaur district
Advertisement

Continuing its drive to tackle the stray cattle menace in Nahan, the district administration shifted seven cattle to the Kotla Barog gaushala in Sirmaur district on Friday.

Nahan SDM Rajiv Sankhyan said a special drive was being conducted jointly by the district administration, the Nahan Municipal Council, the Animal Husbandry Department, the police and other departments concerned to address the issue of stray cattle in the town.

Advertisement

He said the campaign would continue, with stray cattle being shifted to the Kotla Barog gaushala and the Handa Kundi bull sanctuary in Nalagarh.

Advertisement

During the operation, three of the seven cattle were identified as tagged domestic animals. Their owners were traced through details available on the Bharat Pashudhan portal. The owners were identified as Ramesh Chand and Rajat Saini, both residents of Nauni Ka Bagh in Ward No. 12, and Raj Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 13.

Taking serious note of cattle being allowed to roam unattended, the administration directed the Nahan Municipal Council to initiate strict action against the owners under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Advertisement

Sankhyan appealed to cattle owners not to abandon their animals or allow them to roam freely on roads and in public places. He said stray cattle posed a risk of road accidents and caused inconvenience to residents.

He added that legal action would be taken against anyone found allowing cattle to roam unattended in future.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts