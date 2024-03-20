Stray cattle irk shopkeepers

THE Paddal area under the jurisdiction of the Mandi Municipal Corporation is no stranger to stray cattle. These stray animals have been causing a great deal of inconvenience to commuters. Sometimes, the cattle move around in front of the shops in the area, causing nuisance to the shopkeepers. The authorities concerned should take stock of the situation and find a solution for it on priority.

Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

Dug-up road troubles schoolchildren

A road has been dug up in the residential area of Panthaghati in Shimla. School vans pass though this stretch of the road to pick up and drop children. Due to the road being dug up, school vans are not able to reach the residential areas, and the children have to walk up to the main road to avail transportation to their schools. The authorities concerned should ensure the road is restored to traffic as soon as possible.

Mamta, Panthaghati

Rash driving endangers pedestrians

RASH driving is common on the congested stretch of the road from Chhota Shimla to Kasumpti. There are several drivers who drive in an unsafe manner on this stretch, putting the lives of pedestrians in danger. The authorities concerned should take cognisance of the menace and penalise the defaulters.

Suman, Shimla

