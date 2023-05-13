Stray cattle menace in Kangra, some farmers abandon fields

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, May 12
Stray animals, especially cows, have forced farmers in many areas of Kangra district to abandon their fields.
About Animal sheds
- Taking proper care of stray animals at cattle sheds requires at least Rs 500 to Rs 700 per animal per month
- If the government provides a regular grant, the remaining expenditure can be met by raising funds through donations
Kamal Chaudhary, a farmer of Lanj area, says they have been forced to give up farming due to the stray cattle menace. “Our landholdings are small and we generally sow crops for own consumption. The number of stray cattle has increased in the area over the past few years. Stray cattle destroy our crops, but due to our religious beliefs, we cannot even hurt them,” he adds.
Some farmers allege that outsiders leave stray cattle in their village. The Department of Animal Husbandry has started registering animals owned by farmers. A project has been launched in the state under which animals are to be tattooed with the names and addresses of their owners. The tattoos will help the department to keep track of the owners of these animals.
Panchayats are empowered to impose a fine of up to Rs 500, if someone’s cattle are found damaging crops. However, the rules framed to check the menace have remained only on paper.
The government encourages NGOs to open ‘’gau sadans’’ and gives them a one-time grant for the purpose, say department officials. Inquiries, however, reveal that only a few NGOs have accepted the proposal to set up community cattle sheds.
The district has the facility to accommodate just a few hundred cows at community cattle sheds, whereas there are already about 14,000 stray cattle. Owners abandon their cattle when they stop yielding milk. It will be hard for any society to manage a large number of unproductive cattle without continuous government support, says Raghav Sharma, an animal activist.
Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department say NGOs opening community cowsheds will be helped in adopting a methodology to earn from cow dung and urine products.
