Stray cattle menace in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Stray cattle menace
Stray cattle can be seen roaming on the road between Vikasnagar and Pathaghati. The cattle pose a big risk to the people, especially in the dark. The authorities concerned should take steps to take away the stray cattle away from the road. Rekha, Shimla
Need to check overcharging by taxi operators
The taxi operators of tourist areas are fleecing tourists as there is no regulation on the fares charged by them. Generally, the rate is Rs 10 per km for a sedan car and Rs 16 per km for Innova, but the taxi drivers are charging Rs 8,000 for a sedan from Manali to Rohtang for a distance of 102 km, which comes out to be around Rs 78 per km. The taxis should be metered and fares should be regulated by the administration, the Tourism Department and the RTO. Santosh, Kullu
Overflowing sewer a nuisance for kullu residents
The septic tank of the Bajaura Housing Board Colony has been leaking for the past many days and foul smell has become a headache for nearby houses and shopkeepers along the road. The unhygienic condition can lead to major health problems and there is a danger of disease outbreak. The Kullu SDM had visited the spot but the housing colony management has not found any permanent solution to this nuisance to date. The government and the administration should find a solution to this problem at the earliest. Gyan Chand, Bajaura, Kullu
