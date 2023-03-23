Stray cattle menace on jail road in Mandi

Stray cattle menace on the jail road, which falls under the Mandi Municipal Corporation area, has become a cause for concern for the local residents. Stray cattle roaming on the road also pose a risk to commuters, especially pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. The authorities concerned should rehabilitate these stray cattle. Mahesh, Mandi

Poor internet connectivity at Sunni post office

poor internet connectivity at the Sunni post office is causing inconvenience to the public. Even after standing in the queue for hours, people have to return without getting their work done. The authorities concerned should ensure seamless internet connectivity at the post office. Rinki, Sunni

Heaters sought at HPU library

Heavy rainfall over the last few days has led to a significant drop in temperatures. In the absence of heaters, students are facing inconvenience in studying at the library of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). The administration should provide the facility of heaters at the library so that the students can study comfortably. Ranjeet, Shimla

