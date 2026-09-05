Stray cattle menace poses growing threat to public safety in Palampur

Stray cattle roaming freely on roads and in markets of Palampur have become a serious threat to public safety, particularly putting elderly people, children and two-wheeler riders at risk. So far, around half a dozen people have reportedly lost their lives in accidents involving stray animals.

The menace came to the fore once again on Wednesday evening when an elderly couple had a narrow escape after two stray cattle, which appeared to be fighting with each other, suddenly rushed towards their scooter near Yamani Hotel.

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Yugal Kishore Dohru, who was riding the scooter with his wife, said they were on their way to the market when the two cattle suddenly ran towards them and collided with their vehicle. As the scooter was moving slowly, he managed to prevent it from toppling over. However, the sudden incident left both him and his wife badly shaken.

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Local social activist BK Sood said such incidents had become increasingly common in the town, but no permanent solution had been found to the stray cattle problem.

He said cattle could frequently be seen standing in the middle of roads, particularly in busy market areas, or suddenly coming in front of moving vehicles, creating a constant risk of accidents.

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“Two-wheeler riders are particularly vulnerable as a sudden collision with a stray animal can cause them to lose balance and fall on the road. Pedestrians also face the risk of being attacked or injured by aggressive animals,” he said.

Another resident, Sanjiv Mahajan, expressed particular concern over the safety of children and senior citizens, who may not be able to react quickly enough if an animal suddenly approaches or charges at them.

He alleged that the civic authorities had failed to address the problem effectively. He maintained that merely catching stray cattle periodically would not provide a lasting solution and demanded adequate cattle shelters, regular monitoring and strict action against owners who abandon their animals on public roads.

With vehicular and pedestrian movement increasing in the town, residents said the presence of stray cattle on busy roads had become a major civic and public safety concern.

They urged the Palampur Municipal Corporation and the administration to launch an immediate and sustained drive to remove stray cattle from roads and market areas and ensure their proper rehabilitation.

Earlier, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Berba had, on several occasions, assured residents that no stray animals would be seen in the town. However, residents said that despite such assurances and directions, little headway had been made in effectively impounding the stray cattle.